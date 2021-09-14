Andy Cryer, BBC Sport

What business Rafa Benitez has done in the transfer market this summer.

Just £1.7m for Demarai Gray and Andros Townsend combined - incredible. Surely they are fast becoming the bargains of the season?

Everton looked in trouble for large parts against a physical Burnley side, especially in a largely uninspired first half.

But from the moment Andre Gomes came on and the Toffees went to four at back, the hosts were superb.

Townsend's goal will be talked about for a while and he and Gray looked a handful whenever they ran at the Clarets. Exciting times for Everton fans.

Burnley, on the other hand, will be concerned.

One point from four matches, despite not playing badly in patches. Their lack of goals could prove pretty costly.