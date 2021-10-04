Home advantage counts for Vieira's Eagles

Ellie Thomason, BBC Sport

After conceding a 95th-minute equaliser against rivals Brighton on Monday, Crystal Palace looked set to bounce back and had the best of the early chances as they dominated possession.

Patrick Vieira's side impressed early in the second half and went close through Odsonne Edouard, who crashed his effort against the crossbar.

They finally found a breakthrough when, after replacing Jordan Ayew early in the second half, 19-year-old Michael Olise saw his first effort from Tyrick Mitchell's cross blocked, before he brilliantly volleyed the rebound past Kasper Schmeichel.

Aged 19 years 295 days, Olise is the first teenager to score for Palace in the Premier League since Clinton Morrison in May 1998.

That goal really lifted the home crowd and it seemed like one-way traffic. Vieira got his substitutions spot on and Selhurst Park was sent into raptures when Jeffrey Schlupp headed in the equaliser against his former side.

His goal 48 seconds after coming on is the second quickest by a substitute in the Premier League this season, after team-mate Edouard took just 29 seconds to score against Tottenham.

The draw means Palace remain unbeaten at Selhurst Park under Vieira, who is the first Eagles manager to avoid defeat in his first four Premier League home games.