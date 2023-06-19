Following the shock announcement of Gary O'Neil's Bournemouth departure, we asked you to have your say on the decision.

Here are a selection of your comments:

Janet: I am furious Gary O'Neil has been sacked. He, along with our lads, kept us up in the Premier League for another season. I believe he had a lot more to give and the lads respected him, which is so important. A premature decision in my opinion.

Andy: The way this news should be received will entirely depend on his replacement. As a Bournemouth fan I think O'Neil did what was required but he was unlikely to really progress the team beyond relegation scraps.

Matt: After the 9-0 loss at Anfield, everyone including Scott Parker thought they were down - to keep them up they way he did was unbelievable. This screams like the owner thinks they're a bigger club than they are. Could be wrong but feel like they'll regret the decision by Christmas.

Alice: What on earth is this decision? He was contender for manager of the season and was highly rated by many people. Unless Eddie Howe replaces him, this is one of the worst decisions.

Martin: A manager's job is not a reward. It is totally fair for Bournemouth's board to decide Gary O'Neil is not the right man for the future, despite keeping them up.

Caxtonia: I hope Gary has been generously rewarded for losing his job with all he has done for the Cherries after being thrown in at the deep end. A new manager will have to start all over again as he/she will obviously have a different approach. History shows that this does not always result in the desired success.

