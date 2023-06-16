What do you make of Fulham's fixtures?

We asked for your views on Fulham's 2023-24 fixtures after they were released on Thursday morning.

Here are some of your comments:

Aidan: The fact that Arsenal and City are in our first five games, this will be another interesting season but I think it all stands on the first game in a way. Beat Everton, and we could do well.

Mungo: Love having Brentford second. Having warmed up against Everton, we take on the bus stop in Hounslow who will realise the hit of missing their talisman.

Mark: It's a difficult first two months but hopefully we can kick on from there!