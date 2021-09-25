Everton 2-0 Norwich: Farke reaction
“We were compact from the first to the last second. We needed 20 minutes to get into the game and be brave in possession. But then we dominated the game a lot in the second half. Sadly we were on the wrong end of the key moments.
“We were definitely not the worse side today. It's not a situation where we will dance on the table, but it’s not a situation where we wave the white flag either.”
On Everton's penalty: “You can criticise my player for being naive but we were told at the start of the season that if a player uses a situation like that to go down it's not a penalty anymore. The referee felt this in the game, that's why he gave the goal-kick, so it's difficult to understand why it was then given.”