Liverpool have met with representatives of 22-year-old Hungary midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, who has a 70m euros (£60m) release clause at RB Leipzig. (Athletic - subscription required), external

Spanish midfielder Gabri Veiga, 21, who has a 40m euros (£34.5m) release clause, has emerged as a target for Manchester City, while Liverpool and Chelsea are also keeping tabs on the Celta Vigo man. (Fabrizio Romano), external

