Malik Tillman will not be returning to Rangers on a permanent deal following last season's loan spell from Bayern Munich but the Ibrox club are set to receive a transfer windfall. (Sun), external

Rangers stand to make £1m and 10% of any future sell-on after Bayern Munich cancelled the Ibrox club's option to buy attacker Tillman. (Record), external

Sasa Papac says "the six years I spent at Ibrox were the best and most fulfilling of my career" and the defender believes Rangers pushed him to be a better player. (Record), external

Brendan Rodgers' return to Celtic may make Rangers' rebuild more challenging but former Ibrox striker Kenny Miller believes the season ahead promises box office entertainment. (Record), external

