Doohan is a Don

Ross Doohan has said joining Aberdeen was "an opportunity I couldn’t turn down".

The 25-year-old is Barry Robson’s sixth summer signing, joining on a two-year deal from English League Two side Forest Green Rovers.

“Despite his age, Ross has gained a lot of experience, at various levels both here in Scotland and in England,” Robson said of the 'keeper who came through Celtic's ranks before a successful spell in England with Tranmere Rovers.

“He is composed and decisive and we look forward to helping Ross continue his professional development.

“I am sure Ross will be an important asset for us and will be an excellent addition to the fantastic group of goalkeepers we have here at Aberdeen.”

The former Scotland under-21 shot-stopper has joined his new teammates out in Portugal after quickly getting the deal he was "keen on" done.

“I know it’s going to be a massive season with European matches to look forward to and it was just an opportunity I couldn’t turn down.

“Being here at such a big club is only going to benefit me in the long term in terms of my development so I am just eager to get started and play a part in helping to deliver success for Aberdeen.”