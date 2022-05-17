Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka says anyone who "isn't ready for the pressure" of fighting for a top-four spot should "stay at home and watch".

Speaking after Monday's 2-0 defeat by Newcastle, the 29-year-old Switzerland international added that "if you perform like this, you don't deserve to play in the Champions League".

“If you don’t listen to the coach, if you do your own stuff and whatever you think on the pitch, it doesn’t work," he told Match of the Day.

"People speak always about leaders. We are not playing tennis, we're playing football, we're 11 against 11, we need everyone on the pitch.

"It doesn’t matter the age - if someone isn’t ready for this pressure like today, stay at home and watch the game from home.

"You can’t come here and perform like this. We can’t accept it. We looked today very, very bad."