Everton v Wolves: Confirmed team news

Everton manager Frank Lampard makes three changes following the 5-0 defeat by Tottenham on Monday.

Demarai Gray starts after recovering from a hip injury, while Ben Godfrey also returns for the Toffees. Vitalii Mykolenko also starts, with Michael Keane and Allan dropping to the bench. Dominic Calvert-Lewin doesn't make the squad.

Everton XI: Pickford, Kenny, Holgate, Richarlison, Gray, Doucoure, Mykolenko, Godfrey, Coleman, Gordon, van de Beek