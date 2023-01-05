Cooper on beating Southampton, togetherness and the FA Cup
Steve Cooper has been speaking to BBC Radio Nottingham before Saturday's FA Cup third round game against Blackpool.
Here are the key lines from the Nottingham Forest boss:
Beating Southampton was "an important win and one that we longed for".
Cooper added: "One win doesn't mean we have solved the problem but at least we know what it takes to win away from home."
On whether Wednesday's game was a six-pointer, he said: "We are just looking at ourselves at the moment."
Cooper was asked about his teams' growth this season and he said: "Some of the resilience and togetherness we showed resembled a team that has been together three or four years and ours has been months, so that was really reassuring."
On facing Blackpool, he said: "It's good to go and play a cup game."
On whether he will rotate his squad, Cooper said: "Everyone is chomping at the bit to play, that's what I want."