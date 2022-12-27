Newcastle United striker Chris Wood says his side's mental strength shone through as they returned to action after the winter break with an impressive 3-0 win over Leicester City on Monday.

Wood scored a second-minute penalty to set the Magpies on their way to a victory that took them up to second in the Premier League.

Boss Eddie Howe said he has no problems with supporters "dreaming" about what could be achieved after a sixth successive top-flight win.

Wood told BBC Radio Newcastle that the display bodes well.

“It was a nice performance to get back on track in the league," Wood said.

“It was all about who was going to come here mentally ready. Physically, it’s two good teams, and two good ball-playing teams, so it was about who’s ready to take the second half of the season on - and we were.

“It shows the character of the lads and the group and the staff that we are ready and raring to go.

“It’s a big campaign in the second half of the season. It will be tough. It’s a long one and we are only just over a third of the way through, so it’s going to take a lot of hard work.

“We want to keep ticking over, keep working hard and see where it takes us. Every game is a new challenge and we want to keep going through the whole 38 games.”