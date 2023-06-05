Celtic boss wants to take assistant to Spurs - gossip

Ange Postecoglou and John KennedySNS

Are Ange Postecoglou and John Kennedy both heading to Spurs?

Ange Postecoglou, who is expected to become Tottenham Hotspur manager, wants to take Celtic assistant John Kennedy to North London. (Sun)

Postecoglou has told Celtic he wants to join Tottenham. (Mail)

Celtic will demand a seven-figure compensation settlement from Spurs, who may also recruit coach Gavin Strachan from the Glasgow club. (Scotsman - subscription)

Tottenham also want to sign striker Kyogo Furuhashi from Celtic. (Sun)

Greg Taylor will have just four days off after winning the treble with Celtic before Scotland duty - and has a wedding to plan during his downtime. (Scotsman - subscription)

