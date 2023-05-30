McNulty's prediction review: Bournemouth

Phil McNulty, BBC Sport

I had the Cherries down for the drop and felt even more convinced when manager Scott Parker was sacked shortly after the humiliating 9-0 loss at Liverpool.

Step forward Gary O'Neil, first as caretaker then in full charge, to do a top-class job of steadying the ship with a calm demeanour before guiding Bournemouth towards safety and another season in the Premier League.

Bournemouth have defied the odds and those grim early season predictions, and they deserve great credit.

McNulty's pre-season prediction: 20th

What McNulty said in August: "Survival would be viewed as success but I cannot say I am confident that will happen."

