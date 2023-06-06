Postecoglou the 'perfect fit' for Tottenham

Ange Postecoglou is the "perfect fit" for Tottenham, according to former Spurs defender Stephen Kelly.

Postecoglou has signed a four-year contract to be their new manager after two seasons - and five trophies won - at Celtic.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live on the Australian's arrival in north London, Kelly said: "At Tottenham with every manager that goes there, there is a chance it might not work the way things have gone of late.

"However, I think he fits the bill for what Tottenham want now. They have gone for the tried and tested with Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte which just hasn’t worked.

"They are trying to get someone who is similar to Mauricio Pochettino that plays attacking football and is energetic and that is what he does.

"He has not been at the top level in terms of the English league, so that goes against him in terms of a lot of the fans but what he did at Celtic was phenomenal. He has earned the right to come and manage at this level.

"It seems like the perfect fit as he actually seems like he wants the job which is nice. He will need a couple of windows to get the players in who will suit his style and get rid of the players who don’t."