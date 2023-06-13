Everton fans will be hoping Seamus Coleman takes his new contract offer as his "value as a player" is still clear.

The club captain is among a number of players set to see their contract expire at the end of June, but the Toffees announced that he had been offered a new deal to extend his 14-year stay.

Speaking to BBC Radio Merseyside, Liverpool Echo correspondent Joe Thomas said: "We hope that he is going to take the new contract. I think it's clear Seamus Coleman is a positive influence on that dressing room and I think it's clear that he acts as a link between the dressing room and the wider staff at Finch Farm and the supporters. He's somebody that really gets Everton.

"In a summer in which several big personalities are already leaving that dressing room - we know with Conor Coady the option hasn't been taken to retain him and we know Yerry Mina was a big influence in there as well - with them both departing, retaining Seamus Coleman as well is absolutely crucial for what he does off the pitch as well as on the pitch."

The Republic of Ireland international missed the final four games of last season with a serious knee injury, but had played an important part in saving the Merseyside club from relegation.

"When you look at those final weeks of the season, Coleman's value as a player was still clearly there. I remember in particular his stunning goal against Leeds which was a crucial winner in a big game in an important part of the season. Whether he chooses to stay or not is obviously up to him," added Thomas.

"We know he loves the club, we know he's a big part of it and I imagine he will still be there come the beginning of next season."

