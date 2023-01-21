Dundee United 3-0 University of Stirling: Analysis

For 44 minutes against University of Stirling, it looked like being one of those days for Dundee United but in the end it was a straightforward Scottish Cup win.

Aziz Behich's sylish opener, Jamie McGrath's overhead kick and Glenn Middleton's lob ensured Liam Fox's side continued their recent momentum, with the Tangerines now on two wins and a draw from four games in 2023.

United's main priority is climbing up the Premiership table from their current position of 10th but a cup run can only be good for confidence.