'Hibs-linked Feeney joins Shrewsbury'

Morgan Feeney had been linked with Hibernian, Aberdeen and Heart of Midlothian before the 24-year-old completed a transfer to Shrewsbury Town from Carlisle United. (Football Scotland), external

Former Hibernian and Scotland striker Jason Cummings has thanked Central Coast Mariners and the club's boss, Nick Montgomery, for helping change his life after the 27-year-old completed a move to Indian Super League champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant on a lucrative three-year contract. (The Scotsman), external

