Kalvin Phillips said it was "a very tough decision" to leave Leeds United.

The midfielder joined Manchester City last summer after making 235 appearances over eight seasons at Elland Road.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, Phillips said: "When I'm in Leeds, I always go down that street to have a look at the house and remember those times when I was younger with all the family.

"It was a very tough decision [to leave Leeds] because I had been there so many years. I love Leeds and still miss the fans now and all the people at the club but I'm very happy I've made the decision to go to City.

"It was a great decision for me as I got to win the Treble, which was amazing for me."

Phillips was speaking before the release of his Amazon Prime documentary 'Kalvin Phillips: The Road to City' later this month