'Us fans still have hope' - Your thoughts on United

Most Manchester United fans are pretty fed up right now, but not all hope is lost.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Wayne: It seems like this has been said multiple times before and the game against Liverpool highlighted this fact that the gap between United and the top teams is frightening. Looked like a League One club struggling to handle a Premier League team such was the gulf in performance. I wouldn't have a clue where to start if I was an incoming manager.

Mike: Sport performance goes around in cycles, as a United fan we need to ride out this tough wave and continue to show our passion for the club. We must remember that in 1974 we were relegated and from the 90s enjoyed a prolonged period of success. Those days will come again, we just need to be patient and rebuild.

Kyronne: They need to have a massive clear-out and bring in players that appreciate the club and want to work hard to bring the club and team back to glory. The current players except a few are just in it for an easy ride and get rich.

Paul: Everything bad about this current team has been said again and again. But us fans still have hope, that’s the killer. Let’s not buy players with huge social media status, so called “superstars”. Let’s buy players with desire, passion, there must be some out there. Set some examples, get rid of the leeches. Come on. How hard can it be?

