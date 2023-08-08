Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport

It is no secret that goalscoring is an issue at Crystal Palace.

It has been for some time.

Over the past six seasons, Palace have averaged less than one-and-a-half goals per game at Selhurst Park.

Last season, it was a mere 1.11 goals per game and those statistics are boosted by the nine goals scored in four games after Roy Hodgson arrived in April.

Prior to that, goal-starved Palace fans were watching their team score just four goals every five games at home.

Put simply, that has to change this season - and it looks even less encouraging when considering that the main source of those goals over this time period was Wilfried Zaha, since headed off to Turkey.

But it's not at home that the Eagles kick off their Premier League campaign. Instead, they will head to Bramall Lane to face a Sheffield United side that have lost their own goalscoring talisman this summer in Iliman Ndiaye.

Palace scored exactly 19 goals in 19 away games last season, again figures that were inflated by a 5-1 win at Leeds on April Fool's Day.

Strangely enough, that's the same number of goals the Blades allowed in 23 home league games in the Championship.

Still, at least Palace have that last visit to Yorkshire to send them up the M1 with some semblance of encouragement this weekend.

One gets the feeling that a lot rests on the newly-capped England shoulders of Eberechi Eze to create, assist and score the goals required if Palace are to find early rhythm this season.