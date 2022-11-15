S﻿imon Stone, BBC Sport

I﻿t's not quite a club versus country row, but Julen Lopetegui has admitted he would prefer Wolves forward Raul Jimenez to be with him rather than Mexico at the World Cup.

J﻿imenez has not played since August because of a troublesome hamstring injury and Wolves staff do not think he will be properly fit until the end of the month.

However, the 31-year-old has been called up for his country to go to Qatar anyway.

L﻿opetegui would have preferred Jimenez to build his fitness up at his club given the importance of post-Christmas Premier League matches against Everton, Manchester United and Aston Villa.

"﻿If he was here for one more month working with us, I would be happier," he said.

"﻿At the moment, he's not at the right point to be fit and it's better to finish this process with us. But I understand it's his decision and his right."

J﻿imenez was at Molineux for Saturday's home defeat by Arsenal, although Lopetegui didn't know if his return to England from Mexico's training camp in Spain coincided with him having an injection to settle his hamstring down.