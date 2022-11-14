C﻿hris Waddle says Chelsea don't currently look like a side capable of finishing in the top four and he says Graham Potter needs a busy January transfer window.

The former England winger told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "There is a lot of work for Graham Potter. They need to finish top four, they can’t afford to be saying we are seventh or eighth in the league. It’s not good enough for Chelsea Football Club.

"They need to freshen it up and I’m sure in January they will and there will be a few players going out the door, simple as that. They have had a great run the last few years but this team now needs refreshing and changing and they need to get new players in who want to put a Chelsea shirt on.

"I can see he plays attractive football. He’s got Brighton great on the eye and he did a fantastic job there, you can’t say he hasn’t.

"You have to give him time, but looking at this Chelsea side at the minute, he has changed systems and asked players to play certain roles which they have never played before in their life.

"This is a team for their bank balance and rewards they need to finish top four, it’s as simple as that. At the minute I can’t see them finishing top four.

"Whether he clears four or five out in January, whether they go on loan and he gets three or four in and gets playing the way he wants. I like Graham Potter, but what system is he trying to play at Chelsea? It seems to me it changes every 20 minutes. At the minute everything he is experimenting with is not working."

