Matt from BHappy blog, external was not prepared to do end-of-season predictions (below - 23 March, 17:00) but is holding out hope for some entertaining games at Vicarage Road before the end of the season.

Here's a sample of your responses:

Kevin: I think we need to win all home fixtures and pray for any points away to have a chance. Leeds and Everton are in bad form, and that may be a doorway out of the drop.

Stuart: I think we will be relegated. There's not enough time left to save ourselves and we've wasted nice-looking fixture runs before - and another heavy defeat at the Etihad would sap any motivation the team have left.

