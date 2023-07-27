Former Manchester City team-mates have been quick to pay tribute to David Silva after he announced his retirement from football aged 37.

Silva's former captain Vincent Kompany said: "Thank you for all those wonderful moments David. You were so special and it was an honour to share the pitch and the dressing room with you! Life isn’t so bad after football, more good times to come!"

Riyad Mahrez: "Magic".

Kyle Walker labelled Silva the 'goat' and added: "The magician. Was a pleasure my friend."

Aymeric Laporte: "Legend. Thank you for everything."

Raheem Sterling said simply: "The Best."

Leroy Sane: "Legend."

Joleon Lescott: "It was an honour amigo."

Edin Dzeko: "Thank you magician."

Pablo Zabaleta: "Legend. Thank you for everything David."

