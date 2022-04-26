Ward-Prowse picked out by Garth

When you're 2-0 down away from home at half-time you had better have someone special in your team capable of turning the deficit around otherwise the game might as well be over.

Fortunately, Southampton have James Ward-Prowse, who seems to have the ability to dig the Saints out of almost any hole.

His two goals against Brighton were timely as they were beautifully struck.

Southampton will do well to hold on to this player.

He's got so much more to offer and would make the perfect replacement for Jordan Henderson at Liverpool.

