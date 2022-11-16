T﻿he departure of Brighton's head of recruitment Paul Winstanley to Chelsea is an opportunity for the club to find "their blueprint" under boss Roberto de Zerbi, says BBC Radio Sussex's Albion commentator Johnny Cantor.

On Tuesday, W﻿instanley became the latest defector to join ex-Seagulls boss Graham Potter in west London, with Sam Jewell stepping up as his acting replacement.

A﻿fter an impressive - and hectic - start to life on the south coast, Cantor argues this is De Zerbi's chance to really get settled.

"﻿The real work starts now," he said on the Albion Unlimited podcast. "He's had a really difficult start with lots of games in quick succession and has done a really good job in both results and statistics.

"﻿Now it's about putting the blueprint together for going forward so Brighton can hit the ground running when the Premier League returns."

I﻿n recent seasons, Albion have proved adept at uncovering gems from South America and Cantor discusses the chances of a shift in their transfer policy.

"﻿The manager may want to put his own stamp on things and look for players he knows and trusts," he said. "There have been links with players from Shakhtar who De Zerbi will know, Gonzalo Ramos at Benfica and Morten Hjulmand at Lecce.

"I'm not sure how solid these reports are but perhaps it suggests Brighton will not just be looking for unnurtured talents as in recent times."

H﻿ow should the opening months of De Zerbi's tenure be assessed?

A﻿nd what are Alexis Mac Allister's hopes for the World Cup?

