Magnificent Forster dents Gunners' top-four hopes

Matthew Howarth, BBC Sport

With games against Chelsea, Manchester United and West Ham all coming up in the next two weeks, this will go down as an opportunity missed for Arsenal – particularly after Tottenham’s defeat by Brighton earlier on Saturday.

The Gunners hit the target with only six of their 23 attempts at St Mary’s, and on the rare occasions they did find their shooting boots, they also found Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster in inspired form.

The 34-year-old saved magnificently from Bukayo Saka in the first half, before Emile Smith Rowe and Granit Xhaka were denied in the second, leaving Arsenal three points adrift of the top four – albeit with a game in hand on Spurs.

Saints had just 24% possession at St Mary’s, but the result was of greater importance than the performance for Ralph Hasenhuttl, whose side arrested a six-game winless run to climb to 12th.

Having conceded 19 goals in those half-dozen games – including six at home to Chelsea in their previous league match – a first clean sheet since February was the icing on the cake for Southampton and their manager.

Safe from relegation, Saints must now turn their attentions towards securing a top-half finish.