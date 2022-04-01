Man Utd v Leicester: Team news

Manchester United forward Edinson Cavani is a doubt after picking up a calf injury playing for Uruguay.

Defender Luke Shaw has recovered from illness while midfielder Paul Pogba has shaken off a foot problem.

Leicester will again be without Jamie Vardy, who has a knee problem, while Wilfred Ndidi is out for the season with a knee injury.

Luke Thomas is a doubt with a hamstring issue but Marc Albrighton is available again after a groin problem.

Danny Ward and Ryan Bertrand are both out with knee injuries.

