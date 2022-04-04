Your thoughts on Newcastle's form

Is Newcastle's recent form a concern?

Former Scotland defender Gary Caldwell said manager Eddie Howe "should be in the manager of the year bracket" but, after a run of nine games without defeat, the Magpies have now lost three consecutive Premier League matches for the first time since December.

Howe's side are still comfortably above the relegation zone, sitting nine points above the bottom three with eight games to play.

So are you worried by the Magpies' recent form or are you confident enough has been done to secure another season of Premier League football? What about Eddie Howe? Do you agree that he is a manager of the season contender?

Have your say here