Roma boss Jose Mourinho has praised Leicester counterpart Brendan Rodgers in preparation for Thursday’s Europa Conference League semi-final at King Power Stadium.

Rodgers worked under Mourinho at Chelsea and they have had some memorable encounters in the Premier League, not least Chelsea beating Rodgers’ Liverpool at Anfield to hamper their title bid in 2014.

"When we are not playing each other, I want the best for him," said Mourinho. "He is a great coach, a smart guy with a great future ahead of him.

"He has won titles in Scotland and in England – and he’s taken the team to the Champions League. He’s done great work."

Mourinho has led Roma to fifth in Serie A and their third European semi-final in five years but says that counts for nothing if they lose.

"It’s always an achievement to reach a semi-final and shows that the team and the fans are motivated," he said. "But, as I always say, if you don’t reach the final then the semi doesn’t count for much."

The 59-year-old believes that currently English clubs are stronger than Italian clubs, but that does not mean Leicester will win.

"We just need to look at Leicester’s attacking options, they have so many great players," he said. "And that’s not even talking about Manchester City or Manchester United.

"But we can also do things from a tactical perspective that can make life difficult for teams that perhaps have more quality at their disposal. It’s an open game and we are here to play."