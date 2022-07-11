David Jackson, BBC Radio Nottingham

The two latest signings are perfect examples of the kind of business Forest fans are becoming used to.

First, at 21 and 24 respectively, Neco Williams and Omar Richards are young. Forest haven't signed anyone over the age of 26 this summer and they clearly see the players they're spending the money on as genuine investments.

They're also hungry. Just like the first four players Forest have signed, Williams and Richards have something to prove.

Just a few months away from the World Cup, Wales defender Williams has a chance to play regularly in the Premier League, stepping back up to the top flight after a few months on loan at Fulham in the Championship.

Left-back Richards could've moved to the Premier League 12 months ago and a year of being at Bayern Munich, but not playing as much as he'd have liked, will motivate him to get regular football again and show that he deserves to be playing at a high level.

Listen to more analysis from Jackson on BBC Sounds