Transfer news: Real Madrid interest in Sterling building

Real Madrid have stepped up their interest in Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling in recent weeks, with Chelsea and Barcelona and Chelsea also monitoring developments over the 27-year-old's uncertain future. (Mirror)

Meanwhile, Arsenal will continue discussions to sign Gabriel Jesus from City, as Tottenham and Paris St-Germain remain interested in the 25-year-old. (Mail)

