New Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus says Mikel Arteta played a huge role in convincing him to swap Manchester for north London and sign for the Gunners.

The Brazil international completed his £45m move on Monday and is thrilled at reuniting with Arteta, who was Pep Guardiola's assistant at Manchester City for three years.

"He helped me a lot," Jesus told Arsenal's official website, external.

"We would always stick together after the training sessions and do some finishing or something. He’s a very intelligent guy and was an amazing player.

"We spoke a couple of times - about the club, the players, the project and the future. I had a very good time with him before - he’s a very good guy and a very good coach as well.

"I believe 100% in Mikel."

The 25-year-old revealed he enjoyed watched Arsenal when growing up in Sao Paulo with a fellow forward a particular favourite.

"I followed them when I was young because of Thierry [Henry]," he said. "When I played against Arsenal, I was looking at the Emirates and it was a very good stadium, so I’m very excited to play here.

"I know there are a lot of top players. They are young and I’m still young as well, so I am so happy to be here to help. I come to help, to learn as well and to try to do my best.

"I'm so happy to sign for this big club."