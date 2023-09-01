Chelsea have signed England Under-21 winger Cole Palmer from Manchester City for £40m, with a possible £2.5m in add-ons.

Palmer has signed a seven-year contract – with a club option of a further year – at Stamford Bridge and will join up with Mauricio Pochettino’s squad before the Blues' Premier League match with Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Palmer joined City as an eight-year-old, rising through the academy ranks before making his first-team debut in 2020.

He started this campaign in fine fashion, scoring in both the Community Shield and Uefa Super Cup, and was named player of the match in both games.

