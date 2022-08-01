Marvin Bartley says finishing in the Scottish Premiership's top six for Livingston would be "unbelievable" but believes survival is the priority.

Livi opened the new campaign with a 2-1 loss to Rangers, having finished seventh last season.

"I'm going to say 10th or above, I'm going to be boring," assistant manager Bartley told BBC Scotland's Sportscene.

"If we can sneak our way into the top six like we have two of the last three seasons, that'd be an unbelievable.

"But it's about staying in the Premiership for our players, staying up first and foremost but we would love to go in the top six and who knows, European adventure?"