Steve Cooper says he would like to have signed more players during the summer transfer window so far.

Nottingham Forest have recruited heavily in recent weeks and added Hwang Ui-jo from French side Bordeaux on Friday before loaning the 29-year-old striker to Olympiakos., external

Forest have been linked with moves for the likes of free agent Serge Aurier, Everton's Michael Keane and Tottenham players such as Sergio Reguilon and Harry Winks.

"I can't and I won't talk about any players until they sign," said Cooper. "We have been linked with a lot, some are maybe true, some are definitely not.

"We would like to sign more players. I know we have signed a lot and we are not going to shy away from talking about that.

"The reality is we would like to have signed more than we have by now, but that's the nature of the transfer window.

"We want to get to a point when the window closes that we have good cover for every position but also a challenge for every position as well.

"We want to give ourselves the best opportunity to be able to compete. That is all we are trying to do. I would rather get questions about how many players we have signed than not signing enough, because it shows we have the right ambition."