Chelsea are confident they can seal a deal for Everton attacker Anthony Gordon this week, with talks over the transfer of the England Under-21 international ongoing. (Times - subscription required), external

Chelsea have also enquired about the availability of Porto's 23-year-old Brazilian winger Pepe, who is valued at £59.1m. (Record - in Portuguese), external

The Blues are in advanced talks to sign Barcelona forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 33, for a deal thought to be worth between £15m and £25m. (Sky Sports), external

Chelsea are prepared to allow an additional eight players leave in this window after West Ham agreed a deal to sign Italy defender Emerson Palmieri, 28 (Express), external

Barcelona are looking at Celta Vigo's Spanish left-back Javi Galan, 27, as an alternative to Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso because the Catalan club's move for the 31-year-old Spain international is getting complicated. (Helena Condis Edo via Twitter), external

Want more transfer news? Read Tuesday's full gossip column