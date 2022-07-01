Keeping Johnson a coup for Forest

Natalie Jackson, BBC East Midlands Today sports editor

Keeping hold of Brennan Johnson almost feels like pulling off a major signing.

He has been highly sought after and Forest have been fighting off interest since January. Everton, Brentford and Leeds United were all keen on him.

Make no mistake, this is a coup for the Premier League new boys.

In the FA Cup last season he showed against Premier League sides Leicester City, Liverpool and Arsenal that he has what it takes to compete at the top.

He’s since shown his quality at international level, helping Wales reach the World Cup for the first time for 64 years. He is certainly one of Wales' brightest stars in a golden generation for the country.

Reports have him down as being worth £14m on the transfer market, but to me he is worth more than that and he will certainly be of more value to Forest as a talismanic figure who has already got hero status for playing a key part in getting them back to the top flight.

He was Forest’s top scorer last season, provided a number of crucial assists, scored in both legs of their play-off semi-final against Sheffield United and was crowned the Championship’s Young Player of the Year.

He is a local boy and son of a former Forest favourite who will surely be as excited as most fans to be with Forest in their first season back in the Premier League for 23 years.