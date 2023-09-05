'It's baffling - but great for Livi - that Martindale is not top of Hibs wishlist'

Stuart Barrie, Livingston fan

A point against a team at the top of the table, even for a home game, would usually be cause for celebration for us but the last-gasp equaliser from St Mirren was gutting.

It felt like a defeat more than a well-won point. There wasn’t much between the teams, which is encouraging for us as St Mirren are currently media darlings.

It was disappointing not to take three points – although there wasn’t much between the teams, I still thought we were better.

Football aside, it was awful to see Andrew Shinnie go down injured in the first half. He landed with a sickening thud and the medical teams from both sides rushed on.

Footballers put their bodies on the line and risk short and long-term injury. Fans can be quick to demand players get "stuck in" but there aren't too many jobs that have a chance of a trip to the hospital or time off injured each time you go to work.

It was a nice touch - and a big relief - that he reappeared at the interval to signal he was okay.

St Mirren may be getting their time to shine in the spotlight which is leading to loads of rumours and questions about their manager Stephen Robinson going to Hibs. I’m happy with that, it takes the focus away from our manager and the terrific job he’s doing.

In typical David Martindale style he joked Craig Levein has better odds than him. However, it’s baffling that he’s not top of the list.

Don’t get me wrong, I’m delighted he’s not, it means he’s focused on doing well with us. But I reckon he could take most teams in Scotland to the upper reaches of our league just as he’s done with us.