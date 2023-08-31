Al-Ittihad are preparing a £118m bid for Mohamed Salah, despite Liverpool insisting their 31-year-old Egypt forward is not for sale. (Mail, external)

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp would be "furious" if the Reds are tempted to accept Saudi side Al-Ittihad's offer for Salah with the transfer deadline on Friday. (Star, external)

Al-Ittihad have sounded out Liverpool's 24-year-old French defender Ibrahima Konate over a possible move. (RMC Sport - in French, external)

