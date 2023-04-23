Newcastle 6-1 Tottenham - Analysis

Harry De Cosemo, BBC Sport

This game was billed as something of a Champions League shoot-out, but by the end, their hopes are at the opposite end of the spectrum.

Newcastle ripped through Tottenham from the first minute, sensing their trepidation and exploiting it expertly. Jacob Murphy opened the scoring after just 62 seconds, but it was Joelinton's physicality that made the goal.

Five minutes later, he ran through and scored himself, before Murphy fired in a third.

Then it was the Alexander Isak show. The Swede took his tally for the season to 10, an impressive return considering he has missed five months through injury, with another typically emphatic brace. It was 5-0 in just 21 minutes.

It was left to Callum Wilson, the man Isak usurped as Newcastle's main striker, to wrap it up in the second half as a substitute, after Harry Kane pulled one back for Spurs.

Newcastle were last in the Champions League two decades ago; for many years it felt like a return was nothing more than a pipedream. But dismantling a rival for the top four in the manner they did is a sign of just how strong a force they sre becoming.