Brentford 1-1 Crystal Palace - analysis

Harry De Cosemo, BBC Sport

Last week, in hitting three against Fulham, Brentford showed their may be signs of life without the suspended Ivan Toney. In this game, the evidence for that argument was weakened considerably.

Kevin Schade said he had waited "long enough" to score his first Bees goal. As stunning and well-timed as it was, it felt as though Brentford should have put the game to bed from that point, particularly until half time. If Toney was on the pitch, they most likely would have.

The manner in which they relinquished control after the break will worry Thomas Frank. Their intensity dropped and their link-up play, the strength of their performance earlier on, faded.

This isn't a game that teaches us too much we didn't already know about Brentford. But the fact that Toney is missing until January, and that he has changed his agent amid growing speculation over his future, looks like being causing Frank a few headaches down the line.