Bournemouth's summer recruit Justin Kluivert has been speaking to BBC Radio Solent ahead of the game against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday (12:30 BST).

The 24-year-old forward said: "I think I'm settling in well in the team. I get my house keys on Wednesday, so I will be moving into my house, and that will give me a better feeling. But I'm feeling good here, for sure.

"I've moved a lot over the last couple of years, but it's always nice to have your own spot. It's always better than a hotel or moving around, so I'm happy that there's only a few days left of it, hopefully."

On why he chose Bournemouth as his next club, he said: "A big reason why I came is the league. But also when I spoke to the club about the plan they have and the idea. I felt appreciated and that also helped a lot. Even the coach that came, that boosted it even more, because I know him from the previous league that I played in.

"I know how he wants to play and his style. He had a great team in Spain so it's very nice to play under a coach like that. So it was everything - the league, the club - everything. It's very nice."

Kluivert says the supporters have only seen "glimpses" of what he is capable of: "They haven't seen a lot yet, to be fair. We've played two real games, I had some minutes in both games, but it wasn't so much that I could show myself. That's why I'm looking forward to tomorrow, and the other games that are coming up, to really show myself.

"How I would describe myself is a player with a lot of will to score and run for the team, and willing to take action. There's a lot of speed in my game and I like that."