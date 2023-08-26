Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi to BBC Match of the Day: "It can happen in football, I am really frustrated for the result but not for the performance. The performance was very good. We made some crucial and important mistakes in the first and third goals, but it could happen. We could be more clinical in the first 20 minutes but when you conceded the first goal, the space becomes smaller and it is more difficult.

"Congratulations to West Ham. I don't know if they had a plan because we lost the ball and then I don't understand what happened with [Adam] Webster and [Michail] Antonio, but it was a very strange goal.

"I'm very proud for the performance, the attitude, the passion, the mentality to play well and get points. I can analyse how we conceded the goals, how we made a lot of mistakes in the last 20 meters, and how we conceded so many counter attacks, but it is not a problem. We will start on Monday working on the last week.

On adding to the squad if possible: "It's not my business, I want to think only of my job. My job is to be a coach, give organisation and ideas. We have to understand that we have the target, fix the target, and then we can speak about everything."