Liverpool v Manchester United: Pick of the stats

Liverpool are unbeaten in their past six home league games against Manchester United (W3 D3) since a 1-0 loss in January 2016. It is their longest run without defeat against the Red Devils at Anfield since a run of nine between 1970 and 1979.

Manchester United have scored in each of their past 15 Premier League games, the longest current run in the competition and the Red Devils' longest since a run of 17 between February and October 2020.