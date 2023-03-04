'We need moments like this' - Nelson

Arsenal match-winner Reiss Nelson, speaking to MOTD: “When the ball came out to me I was thinking 'please give me one chance'. I'm buzzing, really happy. I controlled it with my right foot and it came onto my left.

"We need moments like this if we want to go all the way. We're not looking at any other team at the minute. We are focusing on ourselves. We will keep going day-by-day, game-by-game. As an Arsenal fan, I'm just delighted with the result."