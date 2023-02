Brighton forward Danny Welbeck will again miss out due to the calf injury he suffered against Bournemouth.

Levi Colwill and Jakub Moder also remain on the sidelines, but Adam Lallana will be assessed after a muscle problem.

Fulham are definitely without injured midfielder Tom Cairney and long-term absentee Neeskens Kebano.

However, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Antonee Robinson and Willian are all expected be available.

Predict Brighton's starting XI

Who will make Fulham's line-up?