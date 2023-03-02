Julen Lopetegui on Wolves' defeat by Liverpool: "It was frustrating that we didn't get anything here but we didn't deserve to get anything.

"Maybe in the first half, but in the second half we didn't keep the rhythm and when they scored, it was more difficult of course.

"We lost one match - it's a pity, but we have to change our mindset very fast as in three days we have another important match [at home to Tottenham].

"This wasn't a good match for us."