Newcastle v Brighton: Pick of the stats
- Published
Newcastle have won just one of their 11 Premier League games against Brighton (D6 L4), though it was in this exact fixture last season (2-1). It's their lowest win rate against any side they've faced more than twice in the competition (9%).
Brighton have won eight Premier League away games this season, with only top two sides Manchester City (11) and Arsenal (12) winning more. Meanwhile, only Arsenal (35) have scored more on the road than Brighton (33) this term.
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has lost just one of his eight Premier League meetings with Brighton (W5 D2), winning all four of his home games against the Seagulls in the top-flight.