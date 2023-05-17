Newcastle have won just one of their 11 Premier League games against Brighton (D6 L4), though it was in this exact fixture last season (2-1). It's their lowest win rate against any side they've faced more than twice in the competition (9%).

Brighton have won eight Premier League away games this season, with only top two sides Manchester City (11) and Arsenal (12) winning more. Meanwhile, only Arsenal (35) have scored more on the road than Brighton (33) this term.